UFC has made good on its promise to never stop running live events throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Despite cancelling a handful of shows early on, the premier mixed martial arts organization in the world has had events just about every week since May 9.

The year has seen incredible turnover of a champions, but a few continue to shine through no matter what. Khabib Nurmagomedov ran through Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 to retain his lightweight title and immediately announced his retirement from the sport. He will go down as one of the best to ever step in the Octagon. Plus, Israel Adesanya retained his belt at UFC 253 with a dominant win over Paulo Costa.

It's time to turn our attention to the final two months of the year. Flyweight champions take center stage at the November PPV whe Deiveson Figueiredo takes on Alex Perez for the male 125-pound title while Valentina Shevchenko puts her strap on the line against Jennifer Maia in the co-main event. The next week is for the big boys when Curtis Blaydes takes on Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight showdown.

Upcoming UFC Schedule