UFC has made good on its promise to never stop running live events throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Despite cancelling a handful of shows early on, the premier mixed martial arts organization in the world has had events just about every week since May 9.

The year has seen incredible turnover of a champions, but a few continue to shine through no matter what. Khabib Nurmagomedov ran through Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 to retain his lightweight title and immediately announced his retirement from the sport. He will go down as one of the best to ever step in the Octagon. Plus, Israel Adesanya retained his belt at UFC 253 with a dominant win over Paulo Costa. And Deiveson Figueiredo proved to be the heir apparent to the flyweight throne after stopping Alex Perez with ease to retain his title in November.

There's just two events left in 2020 and one will be main evented by a champion who just defended his title. Figueiredo will make one of the quickest champion turnarounds ever when he takes on Brandon Moreno at UFC 256, just under a month separated from his win over Perez. Then to close out the year, welterweights Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal will square off from the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Upcoming UFC Schedule