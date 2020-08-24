Watch Now: Jon Jones Vacates Light Heavyweight Title ( 6:04 )

UFC has made good on its promise to never stop running live events throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Despite cancelling a handful of shows early on, the premier mixed martial arts organization in the world has had events just about every week since May 9.

After seeing Justin Gaethje, Amanda Nunes and Kamaru Usman shine in PPV main events over the last three months, it was Stipe Miocic's time in August. The heavyweight champ completed his rivalry with Daniel Cormier by scoring a unanimous decision win over the the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champ at UFC 252. One week later, former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar took the spotlight over as he was successful in his bantamweight debut with a split-decision win over Pedro Munhoz.

During Saturday's broadcast, UFC unveiled its plans for September Fight Night events that are sure to have fans buzzing. The biggest matchup of all will be the welterweight grudge match nearly two years in the making when Colby Covington battles Tyron Woodley. The pair have been going at it to make a fight happen dating back to when Woodley was champion, but finally appear set to fight on Sept. 19.

Then the attention will turn to September where Israel Adesanya will put his middleweight title on the line when we takes on Paulo Costa on Sept. 26. Then in October, the lightweight unification bout fans have been itching for since May arrives when Khabib Nurmagomedov takes on Justin Gaethje on Oct. 24.

Upcoming UFC Schedule