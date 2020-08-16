Watch Now: UFC 252 Recap: Stipe Miocic Defeats Daniel Cormier In Unanimous Decision ( 8:35 )

UFC has made good on its promise to never stop running live events throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Despite cancelling a handful of shows early on, the premier mixed martial arts organization in the world has had events just about every week since May 9.

After seeing Justin Gaethje, Amanda Nunes and Kamaru Usman shine in PPV main events over the last three months, it was Stipe Miocic's time to shine in August. The heavyweight champ completed his rivalry with Daniel Cormier by scoring a unanimous decision win over the the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champ at UFC 252.

After a huge heavyweight slugfest, we turn our attention to the smaller weight classes. Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar returns on Aug. 22 to take on Pedro Munoz in Edgar's debut at 135 pounds. Edgar had moved down to featherweight for the latter half of his career but is now taking it a step further in moving down to bantamweight. These two were originally expected to fight in Abu Dhabi in July, but a positive COVID test in Munoz's camp forced him to withdraw.

A month later, Israel Adesanya will put his middleweight title on the line when we takes on Paulo Costa on Sept. 26. And in October, the lightweight unification bout fans have been itching for since May arrives when Khabib Nurmagomedov takes on Justin Gaethje on Oct. 24.

