2020 UFC event schedule: Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero, Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz headline fights

After a 2019 filled with sport-changing moments, the UFC's calendar for the first quarter of 2020 shows no signs of things slowing down for the world's premier mixed martial arts organization. And one event in, things appear to be going just fine. Conor McGregor made his return to the Octagon with a 40-second TKO of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone to open up endless possibilities for the former champ.

Then, Jon Jones outpointed Dominick Reyes to retain his light heavyweight crown in an absolute brawl that many thought he lost. Now, we turn our attention to New Mexico as two of Jones' potential title challengers link up in Rio Rancho with Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz in the main event.

The next PPV will see another pair of title fights on the marquee as middleweight champion Israel Adesanya battles for title challenger Yoel Romero on March 7 from Las Vegas. Plus, women's strawweight champ Weili Zhang takes on former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2020, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.

UFC 2020 schedule

EventMain eventLocationDateTV
UFC Fight Night Rio RanchoCorey Anderson vs. Jan BlachowiczRio Rancho, New MexicoFeb. 15ESPN+
UFC Fight Night AucklandPaul Felder vs. Dan HookerAuckland, New ZealandFeb. 22ESPN+
UFC Fight Night NorfolkJoseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson FigueiredoNorfolk, VirginiaFeb. 29ESPN+
UFC 248Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Yoel RomeroLas VegasMarch 7PPV
UFC Fight Night BrasiliaKevin Lee vs. Charles OliveiraBrasilia, BrazilMarch 14ESPN+
UFC Fight Night LondonTyron Woodley vs. Leon EdwardsLondonMarch 21ESPN+
UFC Fight Night ColumbusFrancis Ngannou vs. Jair RozenstruikColumbus, OhioMarch 28ESPN
UFC Fight Night PortlandAlistair Overeem vs. Walt HarrisPortland, OregonApril 11ESPN
UFC 249Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Tony FergusonBrooklyn, New YorkApril 18PPV
UFC Fight Night LincolnAnthony Smith vs. Glover TeixeiraLincoln, NebraskaApril 25ESPN+
UFC Fight Night OKCTBDOklahoma City, OklahomaMay 2ESPN+
