2020 UFC event schedule: Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero, Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz headline fights

After a 2019 filled with sport-changing moments, the UFC's calendar for the first quarter of 2020 shows no signs of things slowing down for the world's premier mixed martial arts organization. And one event in, things appear to be going just fine. Conor McGregor made his return to the Octagon with a 40-second TKO of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone to open up endless possibilities for the former champ.

Then, Jon Jones outpointed Dominick Reyes to retain his light heavyweight crown in an absolute brawl that many thought he lost. Now, we turn our attention to New Mexico as two of Jones' potential title challengers link up in Rio Rancho with Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz in the main event.

The next PPV will see another pair of title fights on the marquee as middleweight champion Israel Adesanya battles for title challenger Yoel Romero on March 7 from Las Vegas. Plus, women's strawweight champ Weili Zhang takes on former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including Instant Analysis of UFC 247 below.

Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2020, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.

UFC 2020 schedule