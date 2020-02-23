2020 UFC event schedule: Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero, Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo headline
UFC's schedule has tons of action to open up a new year in fights
After a 2019 filled with sport-changing moments, the UFC's calendar for the first quarter of 2020 shows no signs of things slowing down for the world's premier mixed martial arts organization. And one event in, things appear to be going just fine. Conor McGregor made his return to the Octagon with a 40-second TKO of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone to open up endless possibilities for the former champ. Plus, Jon Jones was pushed to the limit by Dominick Reyes in an incredible 205-pound title fight.
Now we head to Norfolk for a vacant flyweight title fight as Joseph Benavidez takes on Deiveson Figueiredo in the main event of UFC Fight Night 169.
The next PPV will see another pair of title fights on the marquee as middleweight champion Israel Adesanya battles for title challenger Yoel Romero on March 7 from Las Vegas. Plus, women's strawweight champ Weili Zhang takes on former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2020, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.
UFC 2020 schedule
|Event
|Main event
|Location
|Date
|TV
|UFC Fight Night Norfolk
|Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
|Norfolk, Virginia
|Feb. 29
|ESPN+
|UFC 248
|Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Yoel Romero
|Las Vegas
|March 7
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Brasilia
|Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira
|Brasilia, Brazil
|March 14
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night London
|Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards
|London
|March 21
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Columbus
|Francis Ngannou vs. Jair Rozenstruik
|Columbus, Ohio
|March 28
|ESPN
|UFC Fight Night Portland
|Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris
|Portland, Oregon
|April 11
|ESPN
|UFC 249
|Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Tony Ferguson
|Brooklyn, New York
|April 18
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Lincoln
|Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira
|Lincoln, Nebraska
|April 25
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night OKC
|Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Weidman
|Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
|May 2
|ESPN+
