2020 UFC event schedule: Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero, Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards headline
UFC's schedule has tons of action to open up a new year in fights
Following a 2019 filled with sport-changing moments, the UFC's calendar for the first quarter of 2020 shows no signs of things slowing down for the world's premier mixed martial arts organization. And one event in, things appear to be going just fine. Conor McGregor made his return to the Octagon with a 40-second TKO of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone to open up endless possibilities for the former champ. Plus, Jon Jones was pushed to the limit by Dominick Reyes in an incredible 205-pound title fight.
The next PPV will see another pair of title fights on the marquee as middleweight champion Israel Adesanya battles for title challenger Yoel Romero on March 7 from Las Vegas. Plus, women's strawweight champ Weili Zhang takes on former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2020, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.
UFC 2020 schedule
|Event
|Main event
|Location
|Date
|TV
|UFC 248
|Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Yoel Romero
|Las Vegas
|March 7
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Brasilia
|Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira
|Brasilia, Brazil
|March 14
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night London
|Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards
|London
|March 21
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Columbus
|Francis Ngannou vs. Jair Rozenstruik
|Columbus, Ohio
|March 28
|ESPN
|UFC Fight Night Portland
|Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris
|Portland, Oregon
|April 11
|ESPN
|UFC 249
|Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Tony Ferguson
|Brooklyn, New York
|April 18
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Lincoln
|Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira
|Lincoln, Nebraska
|April 25
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night OKC
|Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Weidman
|Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
|May 2
|ESPN+
|UFC 250
|Henry Cejudo (c) vs. Jose Aldo
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|May 9
|ESPN+
-
Updating UFC 248 fight card, rumors
A pair of title fights headline in Las Vegas this March
-
UFC Norfolk: Figueiredo stops Benavidez
Figueiredo scored a big knockout in the main event, but won't leave Norfolk as champion
-
UFC Fight Night 169 predictions, picks
The flyweight title will only be on the line for one man when the main event goes down Saturday...
-
UFC Fight Night 169 picks, bets and odds
Kyle Marley just locked in his picks for every bout at UFC Fight Night 169.
-
Figueiredo misses weight for title fight
Figueiredo failed to make weight for the biggest fight of his life
-
CBS Sports' UFC divisional rankings
The lightweight logjam kept Hooker from moving up after winning a thrilling fight in New Zealand
-
Jones edges Reyes to retain title
Some questionable judging may have led to 'Bones' walking out victorious in Houston
-
UFC 246: McGregor stops Cerrone
'Notorious' is back in a big way wit his first victory inside the Octagon since 2016