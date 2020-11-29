UFC has made good on its promise to never stop running live events throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Despite cancelling a handful of shows early on, the premier mixed martial arts organization in the world has had events just about every week since May 9.

The year has seen incredible turnover of a champions, but a few continue to shine through no matter what. Khabib Nurmagomedov ran through Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 to retain his lightweight title and immediately announced his retirement from the sport. He will go down as one of the best to ever step in the Octagon. Plus, Israel Adesanya retained his belt at UFC 253 with a dominant win over Paulo Costa. And Deiveson Figueiredo proved to be the heir apparent to the flyweight throne after stopping Alex Perez with ease to retain his title in November.

There's just three events left on the schedule for 2020 and each one has a pretty big main event on deck. The first is expected to be Jack Hermansson against Marvin Vettori in a big middleweight showdown on Dec. 5. Hermansson was originally expected to face Kevin Holland in the main event, but Holland was forced to withdraw from the contest because of a COVID-19 issue.

Then on Dec. 12, Deiveson Figueiredo, who defended his flyweight title in November by first-round submission, will step into the Octagon just a month later when he faces No. 1 contender Brandon Moreno in the PPV main event of UFC 256.

