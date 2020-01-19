2020 UFC event schedule: Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes, Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero headline fights

UFC's schedule has tons of action to open up a new year in fights

After a 2019 filled with sport-changing moments, the UFC's calendar for the first quarter of 2020 shows no signs of things slowing down for the world's premier mixed martial arts organization. And one event in, things appear to be going just fine. Conor McGregor made his return to the Octagon with a 40-second TKO of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone to open up endless possibilities for the former champ.

Now, we turn our attention to arguably the greatest of all time as light heavyweight champion Jon Jones returns to action to take on fast rising prospect Dominick Reyes in February.

Plus, after self-proclaimed "Triple C" Henry Cejudo decided to vacate his flyweight crown in pursuit of bigger opportunities, a title fight at 125 pounds is on the horizon for Norfolk when Joseph Benavidez meets up with Jussier Formiga in February.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including Instant Analysis of McGregor's successful return below.

Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2020, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.

UFC 2020 schedule

EventMain eventLocationDateTV
UFC Fight Night RaleighCurtis Blaydes vs. Junior Dos SantosRaleigh, North CarolinaJan. 25ESPN+
UFC 247Jon Jones (c) vs. Dominick ReyesHouston, TexasFeb. 8PPV
UFC Fight Night Rio RanchoCorey Anderson vs. Jan BlachowiczRio Rancho, New MexicoFeb. 15ESPN+
UFC Fight Night AucklandPaul Felder vs. Dan HookerAuckland, New ZealandFeb. 22ESPN+
UFC Fight Night NorfolkJoseph Benavidez vs. Jussier FormigaNorfolk, VirginiaFeb. 29ESPN+
UFC 248Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Yoel RomeroLas VegasMarch 7PPV
UFC Fight Night BrasiliaKevin Lee vs. Charles OliveiraBrasilia, BrazilMarch 14ESPN+
UFC Fight Night LondonTyron Woodley vs. Leon EdwardsLondonMarch 21ESPN+
UFC Fight Night ColumbusFrancis Ngannou vs. Jair RozenstruikColumbus, OhioMarch 28ESPN
UFC 249Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Tony FergusonBrooklyn, New YorkApril 18PPV
Our Latest Stories