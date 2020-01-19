2020 UFC event schedule: Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes, Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero headline fights
UFC's schedule has tons of action to open up a new year in fights
After a 2019 filled with sport-changing moments, the UFC's calendar for the first quarter of 2020 shows no signs of things slowing down for the world's premier mixed martial arts organization. And one event in, things appear to be going just fine. Conor McGregor made his return to the Octagon with a 40-second TKO of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone to open up endless possibilities for the former champ.
Now, we turn our attention to arguably the greatest of all time as light heavyweight champion Jon Jones returns to action to take on fast rising prospect Dominick Reyes in February.
Plus, after self-proclaimed "Triple C" Henry Cejudo decided to vacate his flyweight crown in pursuit of bigger opportunities, a title fight at 125 pounds is on the horizon for Norfolk when Joseph Benavidez meets up with Jussier Formiga in February.
Can't get enough UFC?
Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2020, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.
UFC 2020 schedule
|Event
|Main event
|Location
|Date
|TV
|UFC Fight Night Raleigh
|Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior Dos Santos
|Raleigh, North Carolina
|Jan. 25
|ESPN+
|UFC 247
|Jon Jones (c) vs. Dominick Reyes
|Houston, Texas
|Feb. 8
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Rio Rancho
|Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz
|Rio Rancho, New Mexico
|Feb. 15
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Auckland
|Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Feb. 22
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Norfolk
|Joseph Benavidez vs. Jussier Formiga
|Norfolk, Virginia
|Feb. 29
|ESPN+
|UFC 248
|Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Yoel Romero
|Las Vegas
|March 7
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Brasilia
|Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira
|Brasilia, Brazil
|March 14
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night London
|Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards
|London
|March 21
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Columbus
|Francis Ngannou vs. Jair Rozenstruik
|Columbus, Ohio
|March 28
|ESPN
|UFC 249
|Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Tony Ferguson
|Brooklyn, New York
|April 18
|PPV
