2020 UFC event schedule: Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes, Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero headline fights

After a 2019 filled with sport-changing moments, the UFC's calendar for the first quarter of 2020 shows no signs of things slowing down for the world's premier mixed martial arts organization. And one event in, things appear to be going just fine. Conor McGregor made his return to the Octagon with a 40-second TKO of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone to open up endless possibilities for the former champ.

Now, we turn our attention to arguably the greatest of all time as light heavyweight champion Jon Jones returns to action to take on fast rising prospect Dominick Reyes in February.

Plus, after self-proclaimed "Triple C" Henry Cejudo decided to vacate his flyweight crown in pursuit of bigger opportunities, a title fight at 125 pounds is on the horizon for Norfolk when Joseph Benavidez meets up with Jussier Formiga in February.

Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2020, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.

UFC 2020 schedule