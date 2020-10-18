UFC has made good on its promise to never stop running live events throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Despite cancelling a handful of shows early on, the premier mixed martial arts organization in the world has had events just about every week since May 9.

After seeing Justin Gaethje, Amanda Nunes and Kamaru Usman shine in PPV main events over the last three months, it was Stipe Miocic's time in August. The heavyweight champ completed his rivalry with Daniel Cormier by scoring a unanimous decision win over the the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champ at UFC 252. Then, Israel Adesanya showed off his incredible striking skills in taming the beast of Paulo Costa with a brutal TKO finish to retain his title.

Now as we head down the final stretch of 2020, a few more title fights are on the horizon. None bigger than lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov battling interim champ Justin Gaethje on Oct. 24 in Abu Dhabi. Nurmagomedov was expected to face Tony Ferguson earlier this year -- a fifth attempt to book the bout -- but the global pandemic prevented him from taking part. In stepped Gaethje, who took apart Ferguson over five rounds before finally getting the stoppage.

Then to close out October, it may be the end of an era as Anderson Silva takes on Uriah Hall in what UFC is calling his final bout. Silva, 45, is 1-6 and 1 NC since 2013 while facing some of the best the promotion has to offer. Hall, meanwhile, has won two straight at 185 pounds.

Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule