UFC has made good on its promise to never stop running live events throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Despite cancelling a handful of shows early on, the premier mixed martial arts organization in the world has had events just about every week since May 9.

After seeing Justin Gaethje, Amanda Nunes and Kamaru Usman shine in PPV main events over the last three months, it was Stipe Miocic's time in August. The heavyweight champ completed his rivalry with Daniel Cormier by scoring a unanimous decision win over the the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champ at UFC 252. Then, Israel Adesanya showed off his incredible striking skills in taming the beast of Paulo Costa with a brutal TKO finish to retain his title.

Now as we head down the final stretch of 2020, a few more title fights are on the horizon. None bigger than lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov battling interim champ Justin Gaethje on Oct. 24 in Abu Dhabi. Nurmagomedov was expected to face Tony Ferguson earlier this year -- a fifth attempt to book the bout -- but the global pandemic prevented him from taking part. In stepped Gaethje, who took apart Ferguson over five rounds before finally getting the stoppage.

Plus, Brian Ortega finally steps back into the Octagon after nearly two years away when he takes on The Korean Zombie. Ortega last fought against Max Holloway for the title, where he lost via TKO. Korean Zombie, meanwhile, is rolling after he finished Frankie Edgar last December. The bad blood between these two has boiled over and should make for an interesting bout with title implications.

Upcoming UFC Schedule