2020 UFC event schedule: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson still planned amid coronavirus outbreak

Following a 2019 filled with sport-changing moments, the UFC's calendar for the first quarter of 2020 showed no signs of things slowing down for the world's premier mixed martial arts organization. Unfortunately, the UFC schedule was brought to a screeching halt amid the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.

We began the year on fire with Conor McGregor making his return to the Octagon with a 40-second TKO of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone to open up endless possibilities for the former champ. Next, Jon Jones was pushed to the limit by Dominick Reyes in an incredible 205-pound title fight that saw the champion retain his championship.

Then, Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero battled in Las Vegas in March with the "Last Stylebender" walking away with his title in hand in a less-than-exciting main event. But as the coronavirus pandemic led to the elimination of large gatherings, the UFC was forced to react. First, UFC Fight Night 170 went down from an empty arena in Brasilia, Brazil, with Charles Oliveira submitting Kevin Lee in the main event. Then, the UFC canceled UFC Fight Night events scheduled for London, Columbus and Portland.

As of now, the long-awaited UFC 249 showdown between Tony Ferguson and lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov will move forward -- though from a location still to be decided as it can no longer take place in New York. With the fight having been canceled on four previous attempts to put the two men in the Octagon together.

The UFC schedule is, at current, more fluid and unstable than ever before, and we will do our best to keep you up-to-date on all the changes.

Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2020, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.

UFC 2020 schedule