2020 UFC event schedule: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson still planned amid coronavirus outbreak
The UFC has already canceled three events as the coronavirus pandemic affects the entire world
Following a 2019 filled with sport-changing moments, the UFC's calendar for the first quarter of 2020 showed no signs of things slowing down for the world's premier mixed martial arts organization. Unfortunately, the UFC schedule was brought to a screeching halt amid the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.
We began the year on fire with Conor McGregor making his return to the Octagon with a 40-second TKO of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone to open up endless possibilities for the former champ. Next, Jon Jones was pushed to the limit by Dominick Reyes in an incredible 205-pound title fight that saw the champion retain his championship.
Then, Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero battled in Las Vegas in March with the "Last Stylebender" walking away with his title in hand in a less-than-exciting main event. But as the coronavirus pandemic led to the elimination of large gatherings, the UFC was forced to react. First, UFC Fight Night 170 went down from an empty arena in Brasilia, Brazil, with Charles Oliveira submitting Kevin Lee in the main event. Then, the UFC canceled UFC Fight Night events scheduled for London, Columbus and Portland.
As of now, the long-awaited UFC 249 showdown between Tony Ferguson and lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov will move forward -- though from a location still to be decided as it can no longer take place in New York. With the fight having been canceled on four previous attempts to put the two men in the Octagon together.
The UFC schedule is, at current, more fluid and unstable than ever before, and we will do our best to keep you up-to-date on all the changes.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including Instant Analysis of UFC 248 with Brandon Wise below.
Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2020, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.
UFC 2020 schedule
|Event
|Main event
|Location
|Date
|TV
|UFC Fight Night London
|Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards (Canceled)
|London
|March 21
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Columbus
|Francis Ngannou vs. Jair Rozenstruik (Canceled)
|Columbus, Ohio
|March 28
|ESPN
|UFC Fight Night Portland
|Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris (Canceled)
|Portland, Oregon
|April 11
|ESPN
|UFC 249
|Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Tony Ferguson
|TBD
|April 18
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Lincoln
|Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira
|Lincoln, Nebraska
|April 25
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night OKC
|Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Weidman
|Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
|May 2
|ESPN+
|UFC 250
|Henry Cejudo (c) vs. Jose Aldo
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|May 9
|PPV
|UFC 251
|TBD
|Perth, Australia
|June 6
|PPV
-
Cejudo: I will be first 3-division champ
Cejudo said in a recent interview he also still believes he's the king at 125 pounds
-
Cage Warriors 113 odds and expert picks
Kyle Marley just locked in his Cage Warriors 113 picks and predictions.
-
Gaethje focused on UFC title shot
'The Highlight' remains focused solely on earning his first UFC championship of his career
-
McGregor says he will box again
McGregor says he's looking for a good scrap, be it in boxing or the UFC
-
UFC 249 officially out of New York
While the UFC insists the title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will go...
-
CBS Sports' UFC divisional rankings
Oliveira defeated Lee in an empty arena to claim the No. 7 spot in the lightweight rankings
-
Oliveira stops Lee in main event
Oliveria is now on a seven-fight winning streak, with all seven wins coming by knockout or...
-
Adesanya outpoints Romero to retain
The champion retain his belt over a peculiar 25 minutes of action on Saturday night