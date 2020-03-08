2020 UFC event schedule: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson, Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards headline

Following a 2019 filled with sport-changing moments, the UFC's calendar for the first quarter of 2020 shows no signs of things slowing down for the world's premier mixed martial arts organization. And one event in, things appear to be going just fine. Conor McGregor made his return to the Octagon with a 40-second TKO of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone to open up endless possibilities for the former champ. Plus, Jon Jones was pushed to the limit by Dominick Reyes in an incredible 205-pound title fight.

Then, Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero battled in Las Vegas in March with the "Last Stylebender" walking away with his title in hand in a less-than-exciting main event. UFC now heads to Brazil for a Fight Night from Brasilia featuring Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira in a lightweight main event.

The next PPV offering from UFC may be its best of the year as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson are scheduled for a fifth time to meet inside the Octagon on April 18 from Brooklyn.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including Instant Analysis of UFC 248 with Brandon Wise below.

