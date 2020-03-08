2020 UFC event schedule: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson, Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards headline
UFC's schedule has tons of action to open up a new year in fights
Following a 2019 filled with sport-changing moments, the UFC's calendar for the first quarter of 2020 shows no signs of things slowing down for the world's premier mixed martial arts organization. And one event in, things appear to be going just fine. Conor McGregor made his return to the Octagon with a 40-second TKO of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone to open up endless possibilities for the former champ. Plus, Jon Jones was pushed to the limit by Dominick Reyes in an incredible 205-pound title fight.
Then, Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero battled in Las Vegas in March with the "Last Stylebender" walking away with his title in hand in a less-than-exciting main event. UFC now heads to Brazil for a Fight Night from Brasilia featuring Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira in a lightweight main event.
The next PPV offering from UFC may be its best of the year as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson are scheduled for a fifth time to meet inside the Octagon on April 18 from Brooklyn.
Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2020, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.
UFC 2020 schedule
|Event
|Main event
|Location
|Date
|TV
|UFC Fight Night Brasilia
|Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira
|Brasilia, Brazil
|March 14
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night London
|Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards
|London
|March 21
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Columbus
|Francis Ngannou vs. Jair Rozenstruik
|Columbus, Ohio
|March 28
|ESPN
|UFC Fight Night Portland
|Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris
|Portland, Oregon
|April 11
|ESPN
|UFC 249
|Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Tony Ferguson
|Brooklyn, New York
|April 18
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Lincoln
|Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira
|Lincoln, Nebraska
|April 25
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night OKC
|Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Weidman
|Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
|May 2
|ESPN+
|UFC 250
|Henry Cejudo (c) vs. Jose Aldo
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|May 9
|PPV
|UFC 251
|TBD
|Perth, Australia
|June 6
|PPV
