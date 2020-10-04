UFC has made good on its promise to never stop running live events throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Despite cancelling a handful of shows early on, the premier mixed martial arts organization in the world has had events just about every week since May 9.

After seeing Justin Gaethje, Amanda Nunes and Kamaru Usman shine in PPV main events over the last three months, it was Stipe Miocic's time in August. The heavyweight champ completed his rivalry with Daniel Cormier by scoring a unanimous decision win over the the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champ at UFC 252. One week later, former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar took the spotlight over as he was successful in his bantamweight debut with a split-decision win over Pedro Munhoz.

To wrap up its latest stay in Las Vegas, UFC brought out some of its stars. Colby Covington outworked Tyron Woodley over four grueling rounds before Woodley suffered an injury and could no longer continue. Plus, UFC's latest rising star, Khamzat Imadaev, continues throttling people after starching Gerald Meerschaert with just one punch.

The month of September ended in a big way as the UFC returned to Fight Island on Sept. 26 where a new light heavyweight champion was crowned at UFC 253 when Jan Blachowicz powered his way through Dominick Reyes. In the long-awaited main event of the night on that same card, Israel Adesanya once again proved he's one of the best on the planet as he retained with a convincing TKO win over Paulo Costa.

As the calendar turns to October now, the UFC will be staying in Abu Dhabi as Marlon Moraes takes on Cory Sandhagen in a pivotal bantamweight showdown. The month -- and the latest stay on Fight Island -- will end with UFC 254 as Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his lightweight title on the line against Justin Gaethje.

Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule