2020 UFC event schedule on hold amid coronavirus outbreak

As the world remains in flux about when life will return to normal, UFC is planning to trudge forward and continue hosting events from undisclosed locations. After kicking off the year with such promise as Conor McGregor returned victorious in January, Jon Jones was pushed to his limits in retaining his title in February and Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk put on an all-time classic in March, the sport has stood still for nearly a month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite UFC president Dana White's best efforts, UFC is once again hold after his plan for UFC to return with UFC 249 on April 18 were squashed by network executives at Disney and ESPN. White planned to roll on with a 12-fight card headlined by an interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje at the Tachi Palace in California, but was told to "stand down" by the higher ups.

White says he still plans to host some events at an undisclosed island in the coming months and that preparations are underway to make it happen.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2020 that will be updated as UFC makes any announcements about its future plans to host events.

UFC 2020 schedule