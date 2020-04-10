2020 UFC event schedule on hold amid coronavirus outbreak

The UFC has canceled four events as the coronavirus pandemic affects the entire world

As the world remains in flux about when life will return to normal, UFC is planning to trudge forward and continue hosting events from undisclosed locations. After kicking off the year with such promise as Conor McGregor returned victorious in January, Jon Jones was pushed to his limits in retaining his title in February and Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk put on an all-time classic in March, the sport has stood still for nearly a month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite UFC president Dana White's best efforts, UFC is once again hold after his plan for UFC to return with UFC 249 on April 18 were squashed by network executives at Disney and ESPN. White planned to roll on with a 12-fight card headlined by an interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje at the Tachi Palace in California, but was told to "stand down" by the higher ups. 

White says he still plans to host some events at an undisclosed island in the coming months and that preparations are underway to make it happen.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2020 that will be updated as UFC makes any announcements about its future plans to host events.

UFC 2020 schedule

EventMain eventLocationDateTV
UFC Fight Night PortlandAlistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris (Canceled)Portland, OregonApril 11ESPN
UFC 249Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje (Canceled)TBDApril 18PPV
UFC Fight Night LincolnAnthony Smith vs. Glover TeixeiraTBDApril 25ESPN+
UFC Fight Night OKCJack Hermansson vs. Chris WeidmanTBDMay 2ESPN+
UFC 250Henry Cejudo (c) vs. Jose AldoTBDMay 9PPV
UFC 251TBDTBDJune 6PPV
Our Latest Stories