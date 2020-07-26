UFC has made good on its promise to never stop running live events throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Despite cancelling a handful of shows early on, the premier mixed martial arts organization in the world has had events just about every week since May 9.

It started with Tony Ferguson taking on Justin Gaethje in Jacksonville and has seen Amanda Nunes face off with Felicia Spencer in Las Vegas. The company closed out its short residency in Sin City with an instant classic as Dustin Poirier outlasted Dan Hooker over five grueling rounds to insert his name back into title contention at 155 pounds.

Now, with UFC setting up shop on Fight Island, three title fights kicked off the action at UFC 251. Kamaru Usman slowed down the hype train of Jorge Masvidal with a dominant decision win in the main event while Alexander Volkanovski retained his title over Max Holloway in a competitive rematch. Plus, Petr Yan was crowned bantamweight champ with a late TKO over Jose Aldo.

Fight Island rolled on this week as Calvin Kattar scored a decisive victory over Dan Ige in a mid-week card. Then, Deiveson Figueiredo made quick work of Joseph Benavidez the following Saturday night to become the new undisputed king at 125 pounds.

Now we head back stateside for another series of events from the Apex center in Las Vegas, starting with Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan in a middleweight main event. And Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik in a heavyweight main event the week after.

Plus, we finally have a date for the trilogy matchup between heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier as the two will battle on Aug. 15 at a location to be determined. Plus, UFC has announced a total of eight cards so far for the summer that you can check out below.

Upcoming UFC Schedule