2020 UFC event schedule: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje headlines return to action

While much of the sporting world is itching to get back to "normal" amid the coronavirus pandemic, UFC appears to be on the precipice of doing so. Dana White announced last week that the organization is still moving forward with UFC 249, originally scheduled for Brooklyn before moving to California with no fans amid the pandemic, with a new location.

UFC was told to "stand down" by its broadcast partners at Disney and ESPN for the scheduled April 18 event, but White is taking many of the fighters originally set for that card, and a few bigger surprises, to Jacksonville, Florida, for a mega PPV on May 9. Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje will headline in an interim lightweight title bout. Henry Cejudo will also put his bantamweight strap on the line against former champ Dominick Cruz.

White also announced they will be hosting three events in eight days, all from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in downtown Jacksonville, and that UFC is set up to hold events beyond that date from the arena if another location cannot be made available. The UFC president also said that "Fight Island" is expected to be functional by June to host events for international fighters.

Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2020 that will be updated as UFC makes any announcements about its future plans to host events.

UFC 2020 schedule