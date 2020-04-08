2020 UFC event schedule: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje planned amid coronavirus outbreak

The UFC has already canceled three events as the coronavirus pandemic affects the entire world

As the world remains in flux about when life will return to normal, UFC is planning to trudge forward and continue hosting events from undisclosed locations. After kicking off the year with such promise as Conor McGregor returned victorious in January, Jon Jones was pushed to his limits in retaining his title in February and Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk put on an all-time classic in March, the sport has stood still for nearly a month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But now, UFC president Dana White has planned to kick his schedule back up, starting with UFC 249 on April 18 from parts unknown. The original main event of lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is no more with "The Eagle" quarantined in Dagestan. In his place will step knockout artist Justin Gaethje as he battles Ferguson for the interim strap. 

The full UFC 249 card is pretty loaded given the circumstances, and White says that they will be hosting events nearly every weekend as they get rolling again. Those future events have still yet to be announced.

Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2020, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the coming months and year.

UFC 2020 schedule

EventMain eventLocationDateTV
UFC Fight Night PortlandAlistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris (Canceled)Portland, OregonApril 11ESPN
UFC 249Tony Ferguson vs. Justin GaethjeTBDApril 18PPV
UFC Fight Night LincolnAnthony Smith vs. Glover TeixeiraTBDApril 25ESPN+
UFC Fight Night OKCJack Hermansson vs. Chris WeidmanTBDMay 2ESPN+
UFC 250Henry Cejudo (c) vs. Jose AldoTBDMay 9PPV
UFC 251TBDTBDJune 6PPV
