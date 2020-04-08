2020 UFC event schedule: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje planned amid coronavirus outbreak
The UFC has already canceled three events as the coronavirus pandemic affects the entire world
As the world remains in flux about when life will return to normal, UFC is planning to trudge forward and continue hosting events from undisclosed locations. After kicking off the year with such promise as Conor McGregor returned victorious in January, Jon Jones was pushed to his limits in retaining his title in February and Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk put on an all-time classic in March, the sport has stood still for nearly a month amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But now, UFC president Dana White has planned to kick his schedule back up, starting with UFC 249 on April 18 from parts unknown. The original main event of lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is no more with "The Eagle" quarantined in Dagestan. In his place will step knockout artist Justin Gaethje as he battles Ferguson for the interim strap.
The full UFC 249 card is pretty loaded given the circumstances, and White says that they will be hosting events nearly every weekend as they get rolling again. Those future events have still yet to be announced.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2020, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the coming months and year.
UFC 2020 schedule
|Event
|Main event
|Location
|Date
|TV
|UFC Fight Night Portland
|Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris (Canceled)
|Portland, Oregon
|April 11
|ESPN
|UFC 249
|Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje
|TBD
|April 18
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Lincoln
|Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira
|TBD
|April 25
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night OKC
|Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Weidman
|TBD
|May 2
|ESPN+
|UFC 250
|Henry Cejudo (c) vs. Jose Aldo
|TBD
|May 9
|PPV
|UFC 251
|TBD
|TBD
|June 6
|PPV
