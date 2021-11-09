The hits keep on coming for Bellator MMA. The promotion capped off its Featherweight World Grand Prix in July by crowning a new champion when AJ McKee stopped two-division king Patricio Pitbull in the first round by submission. McKee is arguably the hottest fighter in the division now with a perfect 18-0 record while streaking to the title -- and collecting the $1 million prize.

The Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix finals are set as champion Vadim Nemkov will take on Corey Anderson later this year or in early 2022. Nemkov survived an early blow from late replacement Julius Anglickas to score a fourth-round submission in the semifinals while Anderson finished current heavyweight champ Ryan Bader in under a minute.

Plus, a new champ has been crowned at lightweight with Patricky Pitbull earning the vacant title over Peter Queally in Dublin. Pitbull, who got the opportunity after his brother vacated the belt, sits atop the 155-pound division after a long career spent grinding to get the chance.

Now, the promotion looks to close out the year with a few of its big names in action.

Women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg makes her return to the cage when she faces Sinead Kavanagh with the 145-pound title on the line on Nov. 12. The card is set to go down from the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida, with a few more familiar faces on the undercard. That includes top featherweight prospect Aaron Pico as he looks for another big win when he takes on Justin Gonzales.

Be sure to check back in on this page to stay up to date on the upcoming Bellator events throughout the remainder of the year.

Upcoming Bellator MMA schedule