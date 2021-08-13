The hits keep on coming for Bellator MMA. The promotion capped off its Featherweight World Grand Prix in July by crowning a new champion when AJ McKee stopped two-division king Patricio Pitbull in the first round by submission. McKee is arguably the hottest fighter in the division now with a perfect 18-0 record while streaking to the title -- and collecting the $1 million prize.

But now, things keep rolling with a pair of events on deck for August before really heating up in October. Middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi is set to put his title on the line when he takes on John Salter in the main event of Bellator 264 on Aug. 13 in Uncasville, Connecticut. The week after, Bellator heads out west for a heavyweight showdown in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, when Cheick Kongo takes on Sergei Kharitonov at Bellator 265.

And the promotion is ready to head back to London this fall when a pair of top welterweight contenders rematch in the main event as Douglas Lima takes on Michael "Venom" Page at the SSE Arena. Lima scored a thrilling second-round TKO over Page in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix en route to reclaiming his title as champion. He lost the belt in June to Yaroslav Amosov and this could be a de facto No. 1 contender's bout.

Plus, we finally have a date for the semifinals of the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix where all four combatants will be in action on the same night. Champion Vadim Nemkov, Anthony "Rumble" Johnson, Ryan Bader and Corey Anderson will all hit the cage on Oct. 16 in Phoenix with the right to advance to the final and the $1 million prize still alive. Nemkov takes on Johnson in the main event while Bader, the promotion's heavyweight champ, battles Anderson.

Upcoming Bellator MMA schedule