Bellator has not yet held a fight card in 2021, but it has already been a big year for the promotion. It was recently announced that beginning with Bellator 255 on Friday, April 2, Showtime will serve as the new host network for the company.

In addition to landing a new home, Bellator will focus on finishing up the stacked Featherweight World Grand Prix tournament -- starting with the second semifinal fight where Patricio Pitbull puts his featherweight title on the line against Emmanuel Sanchez at Bellator 255 -- as well as the beginning of the Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix. At Bellator 256, former light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader will return to the cage to face former UFC champ Lyoto Machida in a first-round match. Also on the card, former UFC stars Anthony "Rumble" Johnson and Yoel Romero meet in a first-round battle as the high-profile free agents make their promotional debuts.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

The tournament action continues at Bellator 257, with Vadim Nemkov defending his light heacyweight title in the first round against Phil Davis in the main event, and Corey Anderson facing Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in the co-main event.

In addition, Bellator officials have stated the promotion will feature up to two events each month on Showtime, with Cris Cyborg, Gegard Mousasi, Douglas Lima and other big names on the roster to be announced for upcoming events.

Be sure to check back in on this page to stay up to date on the upcoming Bellator events throughout the remainder of the year.

Upcoming Bellator schedule