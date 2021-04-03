Bellator MMA is back in a big way. The promotion returned with its debut card for 2021 on April 2 and saw two-division champion Patricio Pitbull defend his featherweight crown with a first-round submission of Emmanuel Sanchez. The win sets up a massive fight later this year against top contender AJ McKee in the World Featherweight Grand Prix final that also has $1 million up for grabs.

Now, Bellator turns right back around for its next event -- and kicks off another tournament. Bellator 256 will see the start of the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix with former champion and current heavyweight king Ryan Bader in action against Lyoto Machida. Plus, Corey Anderson, fresh off a successful promotional debut, takes on Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in another matchup of the tournament.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Then in May, bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta returns to make his first title defense against top contender Sergio Pettis. That card also marks the promotional debuts of Anthony "Rumble" Johnson and Yoel Romero when the two square off in the first round of the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix.

Be sure to check back in on this page to stay up to date on the upcoming Bellator events throughout the remainder of the year.

Upcoming Bellator MMA schedule