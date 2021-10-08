The hits keep on coming for Bellator MMA. The promotion capped off its Featherweight World Grand Prix in July by crowning a new champion when AJ McKee stopped two-division king Patricio Pitbull in the first round by submission. McKee is arguably the hottest fighter in the division now with a perfect 18-0 record while streaking to the title -- and collecting the $1 million prize.

Now, it's time for some fall fights. The Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix semifinals are set as all four combatants will be in action on the same night. Champion Vadim Nemkov, Ryan Bader and Corey Anderson will all hit the cage on Oct. 16 in Phoenix with the right to advance to the final and the $1 million prize still alive. Anthony "Rumble" Johnson was expected to face Nemkov in the main event, however, an illness has forced Johnson out of action with Julius Anglickas taking his place.

And as the calendar turns to November, the promotion makes its return to Dublin, Ireland, for a vacant lightweight title bout. Patricio Pitbull, who held both the lightweight and featherweight titles simultaneously, vacated the 155-pound title after losing the featherweight strap, which opened the opportunity for his brother to fight for it. He takes on Peter Queally in a rematch from earlier this year that ended after a nasty cut opened on Pitbull via elbows. The main event will take place from the 3Arena in Dublin on Nov. 5.

Be sure to check back in on this page to stay up to date on the upcoming Bellator events throughout the remainder of the year.

Upcoming Bellator MMA schedule