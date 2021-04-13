Bellator MMA is back in a big way. The promotion returned with its debut card for 2021 on April 2 and saw two-division champion Patricio Pitbull defend his featherweight crown with a first-round submission of Emmanuel Sanchez. The win sets up a massive fight later this year against top contender AJ McKee in the World Featherweight Grand Prix final that also has $1 million up for grabs.

Then, the promotion kicked off its latest World Grand Prix, this time in the light heavyweight division. Former 205-pound titleholder Ryan Bader grounded out Lyoto Machida in the opening fight to advance to the semifinals. The former champ, who currently holds the heavyweight crown, is hoping for a rematch with current strapholder Vadim Nemkov.

Now, it's Nemkov's turn to participate when he takes on Phil Davis in the quarterfinals and puts his title on the line at Bellator 257. Plus, Corey Anderson, fresh off a successful promotional debut, takes on Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in another matchup of the tournament.

Then in May, bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta returns to make his first title defense against top contender Sergio Pettis. That card also marks the promotional debuts of Anthony "Rumble" Johnson and Yoel Romero when the two square off in the first round of the Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix. (Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS).

Upcoming Bellator MMA schedule