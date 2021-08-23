UFC has rolled right back into the action in 2021. After what can be called nothing short of a massive success in 2020 under incredibly difficult circumstances, UFC hasn't missed a beat in the time since the pandemic started with big fight after big fight throughout the year. The first six months of the new year have been no different.

We've seen new champions crowned, current titleholders turn back challengers and a pair of non-title main events steal the show on PPV. Dustin Poirier got revenge against Conor McGregor in January with a second-round TKO after the Irishman won the first meeting in 2014. Then in July, Poirier was on his way to winning the first round of the trilogy when McGregor's leg snapped underneath him. The two, along with Dana White, have already said a fourth fight will likely happen.

Now, UFC gets one more fight card in August before turning its attention to September. Edson Barboza is set to take on Giga Chikadze in the main event on Aug. 28 from Las Vegas atop The Ultimate Fighter finale fight card. A week later, middleweights Derek Brunson and Darren Till get the main event treatment as both look to move up the rankings at 185 pounds.

Then at the end of September, UFC returns to Las Vegas for its latest installment of International Fight Week with a pair of title fights and a massive return on the marquee. Featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski will look to defend his title against Brian Ortega in the main event, women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will take on Lauren Murphy and fan favorite Nick Diaz will return from a six-year hiatus to take on longtime rival Robbie Lawler.

Upcoming UFC Schedule