UFC has rolled right back into the action in 2021. After what can be called nothing short of a massive success in 2020 under incredibly difficult circumstances, UFC hasn't missed a beat in the time since the pandemic started with big fight after big fight throughout the year. The first six months of the new year have been no different.

We've seen new champions crowned, current titleholders turn back challengers and a pair of non-title main events steal the show on PPV. Dustin Poirier got revenge against Conor McGregor in January with a second-round TKO after the Irishman won the first meeting in 2014. Then in July, Poirier was on his way to winning the first round of the trilogy when McGregor's leg snapped underneath him. The two, along with Dana White, have already said a fourth fight will likely happen.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Now, it's time for a (delayed) International Fight Week celebration in Las Vegas with some major players ready to hit the Octagon. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will put his title on the line in the main event of UFC 266 against Brian Ortega -- a bout delayed months by a COVID-19 outbreak in Volkanovski's camp. Plus, women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is back to face off with top contender Lauren Murphy, and a pair of legends meet in a featured contest when Nick Diaz returns from over six years of inactivity to face former champion Robbie Lawler.

Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule