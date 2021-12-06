UFC has rolled right back into the action in 2021. After what can be called nothing short of a massive success in 2020 under incredibly difficult circumstances, UFC hasn't missed a beat in the time since the pandemic started with big fight after big fight throughout the year. The first six months of the new year have been no different.

We've seen new champions crowned, current titleholders turn back challengers and a pair of non-title main events steal the show on PPV. Dustin Poirier got revenge against Conor McGregor in January with a second-round TKO after the Irishman won the first meeting in 2014. Then in July, Poirier was on his way to winning the first round of the trilogy when McGregor's leg snapped underneath him. The two, along with Dana White, have already said a fourth fight will likely happen.

Plus, Alexander Volkanovski reminded why he may be one of the best featherweights of all time with a wild win over Brian Ortega that saw the champ need to escape multiple submission attempts. And 42-year-old Glover Teixeira joined elite company with his second-round submission of Jan Blachowicz to claim the light heavyweight title, becoming the oldest first-time champ in promotional history.

Then in November, a pair of champions retained their titles in tactical brawls. Kamaru Usman took home his second win over Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 268 with a unanimous decision. And Rose Namajunas earned a split decision win over Weili Zhang to keep hold of her spot atop the women's strawweight division.

There's only two events left to close out 2021 and UFC is doing so with a bang.

The lightweight title is on the line when champion Charles Oliveira meets top contender Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 269 from Las Vegas. Oliveira enters on the longest active win streak in the promotion at nine while Poirier is as hot as ever with an 8-1-1 mark since 2017. Plus, two-division champ Amanda Nunes is back to defend her bantamweight crown against Julianna Pena in the co-main event.

Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule