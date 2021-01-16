After an incredibly wild and difficult nine months, 2020 is finally over for UFC. The MMA leader put together one of the most difficult schedules this year amid the coronavirus pandemic that saw them basically on the run as it fought to put together shows.

From the Taichi Palace to Jacksonville, Florida, UFC was going to find a way to get fighters in the cage. When it was all said and done, it accomplished that goal and gave fans some incredible action. Despite no champions being unseated in the cage, just about every championship fight delivered, right up until the last one at UFC 256 where Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno battled it out for flyweight supremacy. Figueiredo walked away with the title after a majority draw, capping off an amazing 3-0-1 campaign in 2020.

Now as we turn the calendar to 2021, the first PPV of the year promises to be a banger when Conor McGregor returns to take on Dustin Poirier at lightweight. The winner will undoubtedly be in the conversation for a title shot at some point later in the year.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

The first UFC card of the year got things started off with a bang as former featherweight champion Max Holloway decimated rising contender Calvin Kattar. The card, held on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, was the first to air on ABC in the current TV deal. Next up, Neil Magny and Michael Chiesa will square off in the main event of a special Wednesday afternoon card on Yas Island.

Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule