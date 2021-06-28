UFC has rolled right back into the action in 2021. After what can be called nothing short of a massive success in 2020 under incredibly difficult circumstances, UFC hasn't missed a beat in the time since the pandemic started with big fight after big fight throughout the year. The first two months of the new year have been no different.

Dustin Poirier shocked many with his second-round TKO of Conor McGregor in January. Then, Kamaru Usman rallied from an early knockdown against friend turned rival Gilbert Burns to stop his opponent and retain his welterweight title. Plus, a new heavyweight king was crowned with Francis Ngannou finishing Stipe Miocic to earn the title via vicious knockout.

Then in April, UFC welcomed fans back to the arena with a sell-out crowd in Jacksonville for UFC 261. And the card did not disappoint. Kamaru Usman destroyed Jorge Masvidal for a vicious knockout, Rose Namajunas regained her title with a nasty head kick knockout of Weili Zhang and Valentina Shevchenko smashed Jessica Andrade for a TKO.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA?

We've also seen a new champion crowned in the flyweight and lightweight divisions with Charles Oliveira stopping Michael Chandler in May and Brandon Moreno submitting Deiveson Figueiredo in June. Israel Adesanya also returned to form with a decision over Marvin Vettori in their rematch after a failed attempt to claim the light heavyweight title in March.

Now, summer really heats up with the anticipation building toward the trilogy bout between McGregor and Poirier set for July. That card is loaded up with talent, too, as welterweights Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson meet in a pivotal bout for the division. And Sean O'Malley makes his return when he takes on Louis Smolka.

The following PPV in August was expected to see heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou take on Derrick Lewis, but UFC took a detour and instead booked Lewis vs. rising contender Ciryl Gane for the interim strap. It's an interesting move to say the least with Ngannou winning the title just over four months prior. That card will also see the return of Amanda Nunes when she takes on Juliana Pena for the bantamweight title in Houston.

Upcoming UFC Schedule