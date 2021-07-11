UFC has rolled right back into the action in 2021. After what can be called nothing short of a massive success in 2020 under incredibly difficult circumstances, UFC hasn't missed a beat in the time since the pandemic started with big fight after big fight throughout the year. The first six months of the new year have been no different.

We've seen new champions crowned, current titleholders turn back challengers and a pair of non-title main events steal the show on PPV. Dustin Poirier got revenge against Conor McGregor in January with a second-round TKO after the Irishman won the first meeting in 2014. Then in July, Poirier was on his way to winning the first round of the trilogy when McGregor's leg snapped underneath him. The two, along with Dana White, have already said a fourth fight will likely happen.

Now, the summer rolls on with some big bouts on the docket. Lightweights Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises get the next main event call on July 17 in Las Vegas. Then, the much-anticipated return of former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw is on tap when he takes on rising title contender Cory Sandhagen on July 24.

Plus, UFC made the interesting decision to float an interim title in the heavyweight division in August when Derrick Lewis meets Ciryl Gane in Houston. The anticipation was for Lewis to take on recently crowned undisputed champ Francis Ngannou in the fall, but break downs in negotiations led UFC to push Gane into the spotlight and a PPV main event. Gane is a perfect 9-0 in his young MMA career and coming off a decision win over Alexander Volkov in June.

Upcoming UFC Schedule