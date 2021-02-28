UFC has rolled right back into the action in 2021. After what can be called nothing short of a massive success in 2020 under incredibly difficult circumstances, UFC hasn't missed a beat in the time since the pandemic started with big fight after big fight throughout the year. The first two months of the new year have been no different.

Dustin Poirier shocked the world with his second-round TKO over Conor McGregor. The former interim lightweight champion got his revenge after McGregor bested him nearly six years ago. Now, he's likely in line for a shot at the full 155-pound title next.

Then, Kamaru Usman showed why he is the champion at 170 pounds and could be making his way toward Georges St-Pierre as one of the all-time greats in the division after another defense of his title against Gilbert Burns.

Now, fans turn their attention to March, where a tripleheader of title fights headlines the the first of two PPVs. Jan Blachowicz will put his light heavyweight title on the line against Israel Adesanya, bantamweight champ Petr Yan will take on top contender Aljamain Sterling and women's featherweight champ Amanda Nunes will take on Megan Anderson.

Plus, a second PPV in March will see heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic take on Francis Ngannou in a championship rematch. Not to be outdone, featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski will battle former title challenger Brian Ortega in the co-main event.

