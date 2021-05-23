UFC has rolled right back into the action in 2021. After what can be called nothing short of a massive success in 2020 under incredibly difficult circumstances, UFC hasn't missed a beat in the time since the pandemic started with big fight after big fight throughout the year. The first two months of the new year have been no different.

Dustin Poirier shocked many with his second-round TKO of Conor McGregor in January. Then, Kamaru Usman rallied from an early knockdown against friend turned rival Gilbert Burns to stop his opponent and retain his welterweight title. Plus, a new heavyweight king was crowned with Francis Ngannou finishing Stipe Miocic to earn the title via vicious knockout.

Then in April, UFC welcomed fans back to the arena with a sell-out crowd in Jacksonville for UFC 261. And the card did not disappoint. Kamaru Usman destroyed Jorge Masvidal for a vicious knockout, Rose Namajunas regained her title with a nasty head kick knockout of Weili Zhang and Valentina Shevchenko smashed Jessica Andrade for a TKO.

Next up is a loaded PPV set for Glendale, Arizona. UFC 263 features a pair of title fights as well as the return of Nate Diaz. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is back when he faces Marvin Vettori in a rematch that also happens to be in the same arena they first met three years ago. Plus, flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo is back when he rematches Brandon Moreno after their hotly contested draw back in December. And Diaz takes on top welterweight contender Leon Edwards.

Plus, UFC announced that McGregor and Poirier will settle the score with their trilogy bout at UFC 264 in Las Vegas on July 10 in front of a full crowd at the T-Mobile Arena.

Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule