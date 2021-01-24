After an incredibly wild and difficult nine months, 2020 is finally over for UFC. The MMA leader put together one of the most difficult schedules this year amid the coronavirus pandemic that saw them basically on the run as it fought to put together shows.

From the Taichi Palace to Jacksonville, Florida, UFC was going to find a way to get fighters in the cage. When it was all said and done, it accomplished that goal and gave fans some incredible action. Despite no champions being unseated in the cage, just about every championship fight delivered, right up until the last one at UFC 256 where Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno battled it out for flyweight supremacy. Figueiredo walked away with the title after a majority draw, capping off an amazing 3-0-1 campaign in 2020.

Then, to kick off the PPV circuit in 2021, Dustin Poirier shocked the world with his second-round TKO over Conor McGregor. The former interim lightweight champion got his revenge after McGregor bested him nearly six years ago. Now, he's likely in line for a shot at the full 155-pound title next.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Now as we head toward February, the long-awaited showdown between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Gilbert Burns is set to commence. But then once we get to March, we have a tripleheader of title fights headlining the the first of two PPVs. Jan Blachowicz will put his light heavyweight title on the line against Israel Adesanya, bantamweight champ Petr Yan will take on top contender Aljamain Sterling and women's featherweight champ Amanda Nunes will take on Megan Anderson.

Plus, a second PPV in March will see heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic take on Francis Ngannou in a championship rematch. Not to be outdone, featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski will battle former title challenger Brian Ortega in the co-main event.

Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule