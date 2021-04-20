UFC has rolled right back into the action in 2021. After what can be called nothing short of a massive success in 2020 under incredibly difficult circumstances, UFC hasn't missed a beat in the time since the pandemic started with big fight after big fight throughout the year. The first two months of the new year have been no different.

Dustin Poirier shocked many with his second-round TKO of Conor McGregor in January. Then, Kamaru Usman rallied from an early knockdown against friend turned rival Gilbert Burns to stop his opponent and retain his welterweight title. Plus, a new heavyweight king was crowned with Francis Ngannou finishing Stipe Miocic to earn the title via vicious knockout.

Now as we turn to spring with an eye toward summer, the heat really turns up as UFC is set to hold its first card with full fan attendance since the beginning of the pandemic at UFC 261 on April 24 in Jacksonville, Florida. UFC is heading back to the same arena that gave it a jumpstart in May 2020 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena with 15,000 fans allowed inside. And the card is loaded. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will run it back with Jorge Masvidal in a rematch from 2020 that saw Usman grind out a decision over the red-hot challenger. Plus, Valentina Shevchenko returns to defend her flyweight title against former strawweight champ Jessica Andrade. And current strawweight champ Weili Zhang looks to make her second defense against former champ Rose Namajunas.

In May, lightweights Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira will battle for the 155-pound title left vacant by Khabib Nurmagomedov. The card will go down in Houston in front of a sold out crowd, which will also mark the return of Nate Diaz as he takes on top welterweight Leon Edwards.

Plus, UFC announced that McGregor and Poirier will settle the score with their trilogy bout at UFC 264 in Las Vegas on July 10 in front of a full crowd at the T-Mobile Arena.

Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule