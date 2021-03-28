UFC has rolled right back into the action in 2021. After what can be called nothing short of a massive success in 2020 under incredibly difficult circumstances, UFC hasn't missed a beat in the time since the pandemic started with big fight after big fight throughout the year. The first two months of the new year have been no different.

Dustin Poirier shocked many with his second-round TKO of Conor McGregor in January. Then, Kamaru Usman rallied from an early knockdown against friend turned rival Gilbert Burns to stop his opponent and retain his welterweight title.

The beginning of March saw a trio of title fights that all delivered for different reasons at UFC 259. Jan Blachowicz turned away Israel Adesanya and his bid to become a two-division champion with a gutsy performance in the main event to retain his light heavyweight crown. Amanda Nunes continued her ho-hum greatness with a first-round submission of Megan Anderson. And Aljamain Sterling became a champion controversially when Petr Yan threw a perplexing knee to the head of Sterling while his opponent was clearly down.

Then to close the month, Francis Ngnannou showed his destructive power once again with a thunderous TKO over Stipe Miocic to claim the heavyweight crown. Ngannou has now scored five straight knockouts with seemingly little effort needed.

Now as we turn to April, the heat really turns up as UFC is set to hold its first card with full fan attendance since the beginning of the pandemic at UFC 261 on April 24 in Jacksonville, Florida. UFC is heading back to the same arena that gave it a jumpstart in May 2020 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena with 15,000 fans allowed inside. And the card is loaded. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will run it back with Jorge Masvidal in a rematch from 2020 that saw Usman grind out a decision over the red-hot challenger. Plus, Valentina Shevchenko returns to defend her flyweight title against former strawweight champ Jessica Andrade. And current strawweight champ Weili Zhang looks to make her second defense against former champ Rose Namajunas.

