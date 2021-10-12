UFC has rolled right back into the action in 2021. After what can be called nothing short of a massive success in 2020 under incredibly difficult circumstances, UFC hasn't missed a beat in the time since the pandemic started with big fight after big fight throughout the year. The first six months of the new year have been no different.

We've seen new champions crowned, current titleholders turn back challengers and a pair of non-title main events steal the show on PPV. Dustin Poirier got revenge against Conor McGregor in January with a second-round TKO after the Irishman won the first meeting in 2014. Then in July, Poirier was on his way to winning the first round of the trilogy when McGregor's leg snapped underneath him. The two, along with Dana White, have already said a fourth fight will likely happen.

Plus, Alexander Volkanovski reminded why he may be one of the best featherweights of all time with a wild win over Brian Ortega that saw the champ need to escape multiple submission attempts.

Now the promotion heads into fall with a loaded slate of fights on the docket. Former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm was expected to return to the cage on Oct. 16 to take on Norma Dumont in a UFC Fight Night main event. However, an injury in camp forced her off the card. Instead, Aspen Ladd, who was just removed from a fight earlier in the month after weight-cutting issues, will make her debut at 145 pounds against Dumont.

The following week, former middleweight title challengers Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori clash in a Fight Night main event. The month's action wraps up on Oct. 30 when Jan Blachowicz defends his light heavyweight championship against Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC 267.

Upcoming UFC Schedule