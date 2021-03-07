UFC has rolled right back into the action in 2021. After what can be called nothing short of a massive success in 2020 under incredibly difficult circumstances, UFC hasn't missed a beat in the time since the pandemic started with big fight after big fight throughout the year. The first two months of the new year have been no different.

Dustin Poirier shocked many with his second-round TKO of Conor McGregor in January. Then, Kamaru Usman rallied from an early knockdown against friend turned rival Gilbert Burns to stop his opponent and retain his welterweight title.

The beginning of March saw a trio of title fights that all delivered for different reasons at UFC 259. Jan Blachowicz turned away Israel Adesanya and his bid to become a two-division champion with a gutsy performance in the main event to retain his light heavyweight crown. Amanda Nunes continued her ho-hum greatness with a first-round submission of Megan Anderson. And Aljamain Sterling became a champion controversially when Petr Yan threw a perplexing knee to the head of Sterling while his opponent was clearly down.

Now, we turn our attentions to the second PPV of the month and it's just as loaded as the first. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will run it back against top contender Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC 260. Miocic outpointed Ngannou in their first meeting in 2018, but Ngannou has been on a rampage since with violent knockout after violent knockout. Not to be outdone, featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski will battle former title challenger Brian Ortega in the co-main event.

