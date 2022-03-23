Bellator MMA capped off a great year with one of the wildest finishes in recent memory. Now, the promotion turns toward 2022 with big fights already lined up to kick off the new year and plenty more to come.

First was a heavyweight unification that saw Ryan Bader walk away victorious. The former two-division titleholder upset the upstart interim champ Valentin Moldvasky with a strong wrestling game to reaffirm his spot atop the biggest division. Now, he already has his next title defense lined up for May when he takes on a familiar foe in Cheick Kongo in Paris. The two met in September 2019, but the fight ended in a no contest in the first round after an accidental eye poke.

Then in April, the long-awaited rematch for the featherweight title is on when AJ McKee battles Patricio Pitbull in San Jose, California. McKee won the title from Pitbull in their last meeting with a resounding performance to also complete the Featherweight World Grand Prix. Now, he'll look to repeat it against arguably the best fighter in promotional history.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Just a week later, the promotion returns to Honolulu, Hawaii, with a loaded fight card on tap. The Bantamweight World Grand Prix kicks off, but it will be without the reigning champion. Sergio Pettis was forced to withdraw from the tournament with an undisclosed injury meaning an interim strap will be at stake. Former titleholder Juan Archuleta will take his place against Raufeon Stots on the card while women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg gets the main event in a rematch against Arlene Blencowe.

Be sure to check back in on this page to stay up to date on the upcoming Bellator events throughout the remainder of the year.

Upcoming Bellator MMA schedule