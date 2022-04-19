Bellator MMA is off and rolling in 2022. The year has brought exciting action back to the cage in the first three months, and the next two are already packed to the gills with massive matchups.

April kicked off with a massive upset as Patricio Ptibull regained his throne atop the featherweight division by outpointing AJ McKee in their rematch. Pitbull used his patience over five rounds to take down the previously undefeated McKee. Now, he and his brother sit atop both the featherweight and lightweight divisions.

Unfortunately the Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix was unable to determine a winner. Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson was ruled a no contest after an accidental clash of heads opened a massive gash on Nemkov's head at the end of Round 3. Had the round been completed, a technical decision would have been rendered. Instead, the title stays with Nemkov and the $1 million prize is still up for grabs.

Now, the promotion returns to Honolulu, Hawaii, with two loaded fight cards on tap. The Bantamweight World Grand Prix kicks off, but it will be without the reigning champion. Sergio Pettis was forced to withdraw from the tournament with an undisclosed injury meaning an interim strap will be at stake. Former titleholder Juan Archuleta will take his place against Raufeon Stots on the card while women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg gets the main event in a rematch against Arlene Blencowe.

The night before, on Friday, April 22, a pair of wild card bouts for the Grand Prix when Josh Hill takes on Enrique Barzola and Jornell Lugo battles Danny Sabatello. The winner of Hill vs. Barzola will advance to face Magomed Magomedov in the quarterfinals while the winner of Lugo vs. Sabatello will get Leandro Higo. Plus, the main event caps off with a women's flyweight title bout between champion Juliana Velasquez and top contender Liz Carmouche.

Upcoming Bellator MMA schedule