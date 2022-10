Bellator MMA is off and rolling in 2022. The year has brought exciting action back to the cage in the first four months, and the next two are already packed to the gills with massive matchups.

April kicked off with a massive upset as Patricio Ptibull regained his throne atop the featherweight division by outpointing AJ McKee in their rematch. Pitbull used his patience over five rounds to take down the previously undefeated McKee. Now, he and his brother sit atop both the featherweight and lightweight divisions.

Unfortunately the Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix was unable to determine a winner. Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson was ruled a no contest after an accidental clash of heads opened a massive gash on Nemkov's head at the end of Round 3. Had the round been completed, a technical decision would have been rendered. Instead, the title stays with Nemkov and the $1 million prize is still up for grabs. Those two are set to rematch on Nov. 18 in Chicago with the title once again on the line.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

The promotion returns to action on Oct. 29 in Milan, Italy with a lightweight showdown anchoring the festivities. Adam Picoolotti will take on Mansour Barnaoui in the main event. Barnaoui will be making his promotional debut with seven straight wins by stoppage in Road FC. However, he has not fought since 2019. Piccolotti, meanwhile, is 2-2 in that same timeframe.

Be sure to check back in on this page to stay up to date on the upcoming Bellator events throughout the remainder of the year.

Upcoming Bellator MMA schedule