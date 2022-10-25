The second half of 2022 is heating up in a big way for UFC. At UFC 280, Islam Makhachev made a big statement, winning the lightweight title with a second-round submission of Charles Oliveira and setting the stage to a big end to the UFC's calendar year.

Perhaps the biggest upset of the year came in August when Leon Edwards shocked the world with his head-kick knockout of pound-for-pound great Kamaru Usman in the final minute of their bout to claim the welterweight title. Edwards was down and likely headed to a decision loss in the rematch seven years in the making. But the thrilling finish shook up both the welterweight and Pound for Pound landscape.

The UFC now heads back to Las Vegas for a pair of Fight Night events. First, on Oct. 29, Calvin Kattar meets Arnold Allen in an intriguing battle of featherweights. The Nov. 5 card is headlined by a women's strawweight fight between Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos.

The next UFC pay-per-view card takes place Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two title bouts take place on the card, with Israel Adesanya defending the middleweight title against former kickboxing rival Alex Pereira and Carla Esparza putting the women's strawweight title up for grabs against former champion Weili Zhang.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2022. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule