UFC continues to deliver on its promise of action fights. The promotion has rolled through the early part of 2022 with four PPVs already in the books. Interestingly, only one title has changed hands in that time with Deiveson Figueiredo topping Brandon Moreno in their trilogy to regain the championship.

Now, UFC rolls through the rest of spring with a loaded-up schedule of events and a couple of PPV main events already on the books for May and June. UFC 274 in May will see a pair of titles on the line when lightweight champion Charles Oliveira looks to defend his crown against fan-favorite Justin Gaethje. Plus, women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas runs back a rematch eight years in the making when she takes on former champion Carla Esparza. Esparza beat Namajunas for the inaugural title in 2014.

The rest of May fills out nicely with a pair of fight cards back at the Apex facility. Light heavyweight contenders Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandr Rakic are set to meet in what could be a title eliminator on May 14. Then, former champion Holly Holm is back when she takes on rising contender Ketlen Viera in a women's bantamweight main event on May 21.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2022. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule