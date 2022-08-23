The second half of 2022 is heating up in a big way for UFC. The promotion has had champions unexpectedly retain their titles, massive upsets and more drama than usual among its star athletes in the first eight months of the year.

Perhaps the biggest upset of the year came in August when Leon Edwards shocked the world with his head-kick knockout of pound-for-pound great Kamaru Usman in the final minute of their bout to claim the welterweight title. Edwards was down and likely headed to a decision loss in the rematch seven years in the making. But the thrilling finish shook up both the welterweight and Pound for Pound landscape.

Now as we roll into September, things get cranking once again. The promotion heads back to Europe for its first event in Paris on Sept. 3, headlined by heavyweights Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa. Plus, Khamzat Chimaev returns in his first PPV headliner against fan favorite Nate Diaz. Chimaev is coming off his toughest test to date when he gutted out a win over Gilbert Burns while Diaz, who is expected to fight out his contract in the bout, has lost three of his last four. However, Diaz has only fought once since beginning of 2020.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2022. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule