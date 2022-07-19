We've reached the midpoint of the year and UFC has seen incredible action in the first half of 2022. The promotion has had champions unexpectedly retain their titles, massive upsets and more drama than usual among its star athletes.

International Fight Week saw City Kickboxing continue its run of dominance with both Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski turning away title challengers. Adesanya outpointed Jared Cannonier while Volkanovski battered Max Holloway in their third meeting.

Attention now heads across the pond for UFC's return to London. The promotion is heavy on U.K. flair this week as heavyweight Tom Aspinall headlines against veteran contender Curtis Blaydes. Plus, fan favorite Paddy Pimblett is back when he takes on Jordan Leavitt. It all goes down from the O2 Arena on July 23.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2022. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule