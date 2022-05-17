UFC continues to deliver on its promise of action fights. The promotion has rolled through the early part of 2022 with four PPVs already in the books. Interestingly, only one title has changed hands in that time with Deiveson Figueiredo topping Brandon Moreno in their trilogy to regain the championship.

The beginning of May saw some upheaval in the women's stawweight and lightweight divisions. Carla Esparza upset Rose Namajunas to regain the title after nearly eight years away from it. Plus, after losing the title on the scale on Friday, Charles Oliveira made up for it and then some with his win over Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 274. By rule, he's now the No. 1 contender for the title instead of the champion.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

May closes out with a former champion making her way back to the Octagon as Holly Holm takes on rising contender Ketlen Viera in a women's bantamweight main event on May 21. Holm, 40, has not competed since October 2020 when she scored a decision over Irene Aldana.

The next PPV event heads to Singapore where the light heavyweight and women's flyweight titles will be on the line on June 11. Glover Teixeira will put his 205-pound title on the line against top challenger Jiri Prochazka while 125-pound queen Valentina Shevchenko takes on her latest challenger in Talia Santos.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2022. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule