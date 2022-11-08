The final two months of the year are heating up with memorable moments that should stand the test of time inside the UFC Octagon. Islam Makhachev, the pupil of former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, cemented himself as UFC lightweight champion with a second-round submission over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. August played host to a leading candidate for upset of the year. Leon Edwards, likely on his way to losing a decision, shocked the world with a head-kick knockout of pound-for-pound great Kamaru Usman in the final minute of their UFC welterweight title fight.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Next up is UFC 281, which takes place on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two title bouts take place on the card, with Israel Adesanya defending the middleweight title against former kickboxing rival Alex Pereira and Carla Esparza putting the women's strawweight title up for grabs against former champion Weili Zhang.

After that is a trip back home to Las Vegas for UFC when heavyweights collide inside the Apex facility as Derrick Lewis takes on Serghei Spivac. The veteran slugger will look to bounce back from two straight knockout losses and three in his last four outings. Spivac, meanwhile, has won five of his last six appearances with two straight knockout wins.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2022. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule