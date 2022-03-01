UFC prepares for a big 2022 event schedule following the company's feverish pace of pay-per-views and Fight Nights in 2021. Championships are at stake, revenge schemes are plotted and opportunities are rife for fresh faces to cement their place as the next big thing.

The promotion has seen a pair of its champions stand tall to start the year as heavyweight king Francis Ngannou turned away interim titleholder Ciryl Gane in January while middleweight champ Israel Adesanya did the same to former titleholder Robert Whittaker for a second time in February.

That month closed out with Islam Makhachev reminding once again why he may be the next lightweight title challenger after dismantling late-replacement foe Bobby Green.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

As the calendar turns to March, things really get going when the epic grudge match at welterweight lands in Las Vegas as Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal battle it out. The pair of former title challengers have shared bad blood since a nasty split from American Top Team for Covington despite being former roommates and training partners. Now, they'll settle it inside the cage.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2022. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule