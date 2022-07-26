We've reached the midpoint of the year and UFC has seen incredible action in the first half of 2022. The promotion has had champions unexpectedly retain their titles, massive upsets and more drama than usual among its star athletes.

International Fight Week saw City Kickboxing continue its run of dominance with both Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski turning away title challengers. Adesanya outpointed Jared Cannonier while Volkanovski battered Max Holloway in their third meeting.

Now all eyes head to the Lone Star State for a pair of title rematches at UFC 277. Julianna Pena will look to repeat the impossible when she takes on Amanda Nunes with the bantamweight title on the line. Pena scored a second-round submission of Nunes in December to score one of the biggest upsets in MMA history. Plus, former flyweight titleholder Brandon Moreno looks to end Kai Kara-France's winning streak when they battle for interim gold.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2022. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule