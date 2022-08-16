The second half of 2022 is heating up in a big way for UFC. The promotion has had champions unexpectedly retain their titles, massive upsets and more drama than usual among its star athletes in the first eight months of the year.

Midway through August, there are some incredible matchups set to close out the summer and kick off the fall. Topping the bill in the coming weeks, the welterweight crown is on the line when welterweight champion Kamaru Usman looks to continue his run of dominance in a rematch with Leon Edwards at UFC 278 from Salt Lake City on Aug. 20.

Plus in September, Khamzat Chimaev returns in his first PPV headliner against fan favorite Nate Diaz. Chimaev is coming off his toughest test to date when he gutted out a win over Gilbert Burns while Diaz, who is expected to fight out his contract in the bout, has lost three of his last four. However, Diaz has only fought once since beginning of 2020.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2022. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule