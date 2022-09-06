The second half of 2022 is heating up in a big way for UFC. The promotion has had champions unexpectedly retain their titles, massive upsets and more drama than usual among its star athletes in the first eight months of the year.

Perhaps the biggest upset of the year came in August when Leon Edwards shocked the world with his head-kick knockout of pound-for-pound great Kamaru Usman in the final minute of their bout to claim the welterweight title. Edwards was down and likely headed to a decision loss in the rematch seven years in the making. But the thrilling finish shook up both the welterweight and Pound for Pound landscape.

As we roll through September, action heats up in the welterweight division when rising star Khamzat Chimaev headlines his first PPV against another mega star in Nate Diaz. Chimaev seems on the cusp of a title shot after a gutsy win over Gilbert Burns in April, but he was tapped for this assignment seemingly out of nowhere with Diaz begging for an opponent for most of 2022. Now the two collide in what is expected to be the native of Stockton, California's final fight for the promotion.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2022. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule